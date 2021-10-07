Waverly Wind Farm celebrates fifth birthday as Energy Efficiency Day winds down

COFFEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Waverly Wind Farm in Coffey County celebrated its fifth birthday on Wednesday, along with Energy Efficiency Day.

In celebration of Energy Efficiency Day, EDP Renewables North America said it has marked the fight anniversary of the Waverly Wind Farm in Coffey Co., Kan. Throughout its life, the Waverly Wind Farm has not only acted as a reliable energy source but also a key contributor to local schools, governments, landowners and the economy.

“EDPR NA Renewables is proud to invest in the community while providing the energy needed to keep the state’s economy growing,” said Darek Graves, Operations Manager, Waverly Wind Farm. “We’ve had a successful five years, but we are just getting started and remain just as committed to the project as we were on day one.”

Since it became operational in 2016, EDPR NA said the Waverly Wind Farm has produced enough energy to power 54,000 Kansas homes each year. It said the farm has also created $2.6 million in payments to local governments, nearly 20 new jobs and spent an estimated $9 million within 50 miles of the project which created 230 full-time equivalent jobs during construction.

EDPR NA said the Waverly Wind Farm has also provided over $3.5 million to local landowners with long-term leases and easement agreements to host turbines, which adds to land use on their properties and creates a stable source of income.

Lastly, EDPR NA said the farm has saved over 353 million gallons of water and prevented 1.7 million pounds of air pollution each year, which preserves critical resources and enhances local air quality.

EDPR NA said the 199-megawatt farm is a total capital investment of $338 million and part of its leading renewable energy footprint in the Sunflower State. In addition to the Waverly Farm, EDPR NA said its projects in the state include two phases of the Meridian Way Wind Farm and the Prairie Queen Wind Farm, which total 599 MW of capacity in the state - enough clean energy to power over 163,000 Kansas homes.

