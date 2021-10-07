Advertisement

Wanted fugitive possibly spotted at Dodgers game

John Ruffo was convicted of a $350 million bank fraud scheme but never showed up to serve his...
John Ruffo was convicted of a $350 million bank fraud scheme but never showed up to serve his sentence.(U.S. Marshals Service // CNN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A fugitive on the run for 23 years may have been spotted at a Dodgers’ game in 2016.

The U.S. Marshals Service is asking for the public’s help to ID a man seen in a blue shirt behind home plate during the game five years ago.

In recordings of the game, you can see the man near the batter’s head.

Authorities are trying to ID the man seen in a blue shirt behind the batter's head.
Authorities are trying to ID the man seen in a blue shirt behind the batter's head.(U.S. Marshals Service // CNN)

Authorities believe it may have been John Ruffo who was convicted of a $350 million bank fraud scheme.

Ruffo never showed up to serve a 17-year prison sentence.

Investigators say Ruffo is likely using a different name and is a “master manipulator” who enjoys fine wine and expensive hotels.

There’s a $25,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating what they are calling the suspicious death of a person whose body was...
TPD no longer investigates Tuesday death as ‘suspicious’
Police were investigating a shooting that occurred early Wednesday in the 5600 block of S.W....
One injured in early-morning shooting in Southwest Topeka
The Topeka Fire Department said a home collapsed Wednesday morning as firefighters were...
Intentionally set fire causes Topeka home to collapse
Andrell Spates Jr.
Lawrence man arrested in Tennessee for September shooting
Police are on the scene of a shooting late Wednesday morning in the 1600 block of S.W. Lincoln.
Police on scene of shooting in central Topeka

Latest News

FILE
Kansas offers new completely virtual Hunter Education Certification
FILE
Senators fight back against proposal to increase IRS surveillance on Kansas bank accounts
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling during an event in the State Dining...
Biden, a convert to mandates, makes economic case for shots
Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday,...
Trump to invoke executive privilege in Jan. 6 House probe
You might call it a sarcastic "Help Wanted" sign...but a group of Springfield businesses have...
Eye-catching Missouri billboards are not-so subtle ‘Help Wanted’ ads