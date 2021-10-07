Advertisement

TPD searches for person claiming to be salesperson after recent home invasion

The Topeka Police Department is searching for the person pictured after they claimed to be a...
The Topeka Police Department is searching for the person pictured after they claimed to be a door-to-door salesperson and forced their way into a home.(TPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has taken to Facebook to attempt to identify a suspect in a recent home invasion.

The Topeka Police Department said on Sept. 21, the person pictured forced their way into a home in the 2000 block of NE Monroe St. after they identified themselves as a door-to-door salesman.

Anyone with information about this person is asked to email telltpd@topeka.org or call Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

