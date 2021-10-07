TPD searches for person claiming to be salesperson after recent home invasion

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has taken to Facebook to attempt to identify a suspect in a recent home invasion.

The Topeka Police Department said on Sept. 21, the person pictured forced their way into a home in the 2000 block of NE Monroe St. after they identified themselves as a door-to-door salesman.

Anyone with information about this person is asked to email telltpd@topeka.org or call Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

