TPD remembers fallen officers ahead of statewide candlelight vigil
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On Thursday morning, ahead of a statewide candlelight vigil, the Topeka Police Department took the time to honor those it has lost in the line of duty.
The Topeka Police Department said on Thursday, Oct. 7, it pauses to remember and honor officers that gave their lives in the line of service on behalf of the residents of Topeka and Shawnee Co.
“We promise to forever honor these heroes and their sacrifice in duty to this community,” TPD said in a Facebook post.
TPD said officers being remembered include the following:
- Patrolman Caswell S. Matthews
- Patrolman Clarence L. (Boots) Shields
- Reserve Officer James M. Buffum
- Corporal Marcus W. Hood
- Patrolman Tony R. Patterson
- Officer Jeff W. Howey
- Officer Charles J. Bolender Jr.
- Corporal David S. Gogian
- Officer Jeffrey G. Atherly
- Corporal Jason E. Harwood
On Thursday at 7 p.m., the Kansas Law Enforcement Memorial will host a vigil at the Kansas Statehouse in the First Floor Rotunda to remember officers throughout the Sunflower State. On Friday, Oct. 8, the organization said it will host a Memorial Ceremony at noon in the Second Floor Rotunda at the Statehouse.
