TPD remembers fallen officers ahead of statewide candlelight vigil

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On Thursday morning, ahead of a statewide candlelight vigil, the Topeka Police Department took the time to honor those it has lost in the line of duty.

The Topeka Police Department said on Thursday, Oct. 7, it pauses to remember and honor officers that gave their lives in the line of service on behalf of the residents of Topeka and Shawnee Co.

“We promise to forever honor these heroes and their sacrifice in duty to this community,” TPD said in a Facebook post.

TPD said officers being remembered include the following:

Patrolman Caswell S. Matthews

Patrolman Clarence L. (Boots) Shields

Reserve Officer James M. Buffum

Corporal Marcus W. Hood

Patrolman Tony R. Patterson

Officer Jeff W. Howey

Officer Charles J. Bolender Jr.

Corporal David S. Gogian

Officer Jeffrey G. Atherly

Corporal Jason E. Harwood

On Thursday at 7 p.m., the Kansas Law Enforcement Memorial will host a vigil at the Kansas Statehouse in the First Floor Rotunda to remember officers throughout the Sunflower State. On Friday, Oct. 8, the organization said it will host a Memorial Ceremony at noon in the Second Floor Rotunda at the Statehouse.

