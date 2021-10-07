TPD attempts to identify individual who stole from young girl

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police need help to identify a person they say stole items from a young girl on Tuesday.

The Topeka Police Department says it needs the public’s help to identify an individual involved in a recent robbery.

On Oct. 5, just before 6 p.m., TPD said the person pictured took items by force from a young girl who was walking in the area of SW 6th Ave. and SW Clay St.

Anyone with information about this person should contact the TPD Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 immediately.

