Topeka native artists to receive ARTY awards

(FILE: ARTY awards 2017)
(FILE: ARTY awards 2017)(WIBW)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Artists in the Topeka community will be recognized and celebrated Thursday in the annual ARTY awards.

Since 2011, Topekans gathered to honor artists and their art. Among those to be honored are Topeka High School’s, Kyler Carpenter, The Topeka Cello Collective, the Round Table Book Store, and mural artist Robert Bustamante.

The doors will open at 6 p.m. and the awards presentation will start at 7 p.m. in NOTO’s Redbud Park with tickets at $25.

Ticket holders can also receive complimentary drinks.

More about the arts program can be found on their website.

