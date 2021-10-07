Topeka doctor warns of asthma difficulties presented by fall weather

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As cold season descends upon Shawnee Co. a Topeka doctor has warned against the difficulties of asthma presented by fall weather.

Dr. Jared Schreiner, chief medical officer of Topeka ER & Hosptial says with fall weather underway, those with asthma should take precautions to avoid flare-ups and recognize the signs of an attack before it requires a trip to the emergency room.

“The conditions this time of year can combine to significantly affect anyone who has asthma,” said Dr. Schriener. “You can have several asthma triggers simultaneously, including colder air, ragweed pollen, mold spores from decaying leaves, and smoke from fire pits and campfires.”

There are several assigned of an asthma attack, Dr. Schreiner said they all can warrant a trip to the emergency room if not listened to.

“If a patient is having persistent difficulty breathing that isn’t improved with rest or using their rescue inhaler or nebulizer, if they are feeling light-headed or like they may pass out, or if they are needing to use their inhaler more frequently than every four hours, those are all reasons to come to the ED,” he advised.

The doctor added in some cases patients may also have a fever.

Dr. Schreiner said while wheezing is a common sign of an attack, it is not necessarily the most important symptom.

“When you have an asthma exacerbation, sometimes severe asthma can be without wheezing,” he said. “If you’re feeling short of breath and if breathing appears to be labored, you should be seen in the ED.”

In its most recent data, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates about 7% of American children and 8% of adults have been diagnosed with asthma. It also reports asthma results in 1.6 million ER visits per year.

“Asthma attacks can be serious in all ages, and a lot has to do with how severe their asthma is and how well-controlled it is on a day-to-day basis,” said Dr. Schreiner.

As cold season falls upon Topeka, Dr. Schreiner cautioned those with asthma are also at a higher risk of having breathing complications if they get a cold or the flu.

If you have asthma, one of the best things you can do for your health is to get your flu shot,” he said. “Pair that with regular hand washing and avoiding being around anyone who is sick, and you’ll significantly reduce your chances of catching a cold or flu.”

If outdoor activities are planned, Dr. Schreiner said he advises patients to be mindful of times when pollen and mold counts are high and take proper precautions.

“Before you go outside, check the weather and air quality reports, they can give you a good indication on whether you need to take precautions for yourself or for your child if they have asthma,” he said. “Also, if you or your child regularly carry a rescue inhaler, make sure your prescription for it is up to date so you aren’t without one when you absolutely need it.”

