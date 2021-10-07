Thursday forecast: Slightly warmer

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - **DENSE FOG THROUGH 9AM USE CAUTION**

The main concern in the next 8 days is the heat tomorrow but especially Saturday before the attention turns to a more unsettled weather pattern with several chances for rain and storms next week.

Confidence is increasing that most of the weekend will be dry with rain not moving in until after sunset Sunday. This will set up storms Sunday night into Monday with more chances next week mainly during the late afternoon through the early morning hours.

There is some uncertainty in the forecast on how much cloud cover there will be in the next couple days but especially for this weekend. Increased the cloud cover Saturday to partly cloudy skies in the 8 day but some models are indicating we may be completely cloudy. This could impact the temperatures and how hot it actually will be.

Normal High: 73/Normal Low: 49 (WIBW)

Today: Dense fog this morning otherwise a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s-low 80s. Winds SE around 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the upper 50s-low 60s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 80s. Winds SE 5-15 mph.

As for this weekend, depending how much cloud cover there is, highs could range anywhere from the mid 80s to mid 90s on Saturday. It’ll also be breezy with gusts around 30 mph. The record in Topeka is 92° from 1954. With a cold front pushing through Sunday, this will keep highs closer to 80° with dry conditions.

Showers/storms move in Sunday night into Monday. As mentioned above while timing is becoming more clear, the track of the storm system is still in question. This will determine how much rain falls across northeast Kansas.

Once the rain moves out late Monday afternoon or Monday evening, most of Tuesday will be dry with storms moving back in Tuesday night. With the higher chance for storms at night including another chance Wednesday night the question remains if any rain or storms impact the daytime hours. There is also the chance storms may be strong or even severe at times.

Taking Action:

Don’t be surprised by sprinkles today or tonight however the bigger concern is the fog this morning.

Saturday is looking to be hot: If you plan on being outside for an extended period of time plan ahead and hydrate.

There will be several chances for storms next week starting as early as Sunday night where storms may be strong or even severe. Keep checking back for updates.



