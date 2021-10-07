Sunset Zoo surprised with rare albino Wallaby when 2 joeys emerge from pouch

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sunset Zoo was surprised with a rare albino Wallaby when two joeys emerged from their mothers’ pouches in the fall.

Sunset Zoo said it got a pleasant surprise over the summer when one of two baby Wallabies stuck their head out of their mother’s pouch and found that the joey was albino! Keepers named the albino baby “Bruny” after an island near Tasmania in Australia where a colony of 200 albino Wallabies lives.

The Zoo said Wallabies are a species of mini Kangaroo native to Australia. The Zoo has three adult Wallabies, as well as the two new joeys, who live in the Australian Walkabout exhibit.

The Zoo said albino Wallabies are made through a genetic defect that throws off the balance of melanin. If they are born in the wild, albino Wallabies often do not survive because they are easily spotted by predators. Bruny Island, however, does not have any natural predators, allowing the albino colony to flourish.

According to Sunset Zoo Head Zoo Keeper Savannah Brethauer, albinos frequently have health issues like poor vision, sun sensitivity, cancers and other diseases. However, Bruny seems to be healthy so far.

The Zoo said Bruny began to emerge from its mother Jeri’s pouch in late September, which allowed visitors to get a better look. Keepers have not been able to determine whether the joey is a male or female.

Senior Vice President for Communications and Strategy for the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Rob Vernon said albino Wallabies are pretty common in Australia, where private zoos breed for the recessive trait. The AZA accredits over 240 zoos in the U.S., including Sunset.

Vernon said it is against AZA policy for accredited zoos to breed for such traits, so albinos are unusual and Sunset’s albino is an accident of nature.

Brethauer said staff believes Bruny was born in December 2020 and started to peek out of the pouch in early July. The other joey, which has a normal coat, was named Arlo and emerged before Bruny.

“It’s really nice getting to see their personalities now that they are fully out of the pouch,” said their Keeper, Amelia Jerome. “We have never had two joeys at the same time so it will be fun to see them play and interact with each other.”

The Zoo said Bruny is still nursing occasionally from its mother and also eats leaves, lettuce, kangaroo chow, and some apple and sweet potato.

Visitors can see Bruny and its mother, along with the other joey Arlo and his mother Dolly, as well as their father Irwin, at the Australian Walkabout area of the Sunset Zoo.

