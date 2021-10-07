St. Thomas Aquinas teacher charged with using secret camera to tape a child in the nude, placed on leave
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) -- St. Thomas Aquinas High School’s choir director has been placed on leave after being charged with four felonies in Johnson County, including secretly videotaping a child in the nude, according to charging documents in the case.
Joseph Heidesch, 45, was arrested Wednesday and charged Thursday with two counts of sexual exploitation of a child and two counts of breach of privacy. All of those counts are felonies.
The charging documents do not go into detail, but said that Heidesch used “a concealed camcorder, motion picture camera or photographic camera...to secretly videotape” two separate victims in the nude without their consent.
The court documents state at least two of those instances happened in 2019, and one of them involved a teenager.
The documents do not say if any of the alleged victims were students of Heidesch.
Shawnee police arrested Heidesch, but police said they could release no further information, as the case has already been forwarded to the prosecutor’s office for charges, which came mid-morning on Thursday.
Heidesch is set to appear in front of a magistrate early Thursday afternoon to hear the charges against him. He remains in the Johnson County jail on $250,000 bond, according to online jail records.
The president of St. Thomas Aquinas school sent a letter out to parents following Heidesch’s arrest, saying, in full:
