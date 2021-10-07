Shawnee Co. drops another point in COVID community report

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Health officials report Shawnee County has dropped another point in the latest COVID-19 Community Indicator Report.

The county now has an overall score of 11 for the week of September 26th through October 2nd, down 1 point from the week before. The health department said this keeps the county in the “substantial” zone.

Weekly new coronavirus cases are still high, however, with 363 cases reported. Those numbers have continued to drop though, with 427 cases logged the prior week.

The percent of positive tests did increase slightly from 6.1% to 6.5%.

Case investigation stress measure moved into the “low” category on the index. Health officials show 91% of new cases are being contacted within 24 hours from the date of reporting.

The stress on the county’s hospital system has remained steady from the last report, but still in the “high” category at 2.8 out of 3.

You can find the full report here.

