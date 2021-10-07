Advertisement

Shawnee Co. deputies search for suspect after he rams truck into patrol vehicle

Clinton Peck, 33
Clinton Peck, 33(Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County deputies are searching for a suspect after he rammed his truck into a patrol vehicle and sped away from a traffic stop.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says it is trying to find Clinton Douglas Peck, 33, after he rammed his truck into a patrol vehicle during a traffic stop on Wednesday night.

On Wednesday, Oct. 6, just after 10:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said a deputy stopped a black Chevrolet pickup truck for a registration violation near SW 21st St. and SW Auburn Rd.

During the traffic stop, the Sheriff’s Office said Peck reversed the pickup truck and hit the patrol vehicle before he sped away from the scene.

The pickup truck was later located and recovered.

Anyone with information about Clinton Peck or his whereabouts is asked to contact the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office immediately at 785-251-2200 or leave an anonymous tip with the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

This is an active investigation.

