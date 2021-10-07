Sen. Marshall meets with Kansas veterans at WWII Memorial

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall met with a group of Kansas veterans at the World War II Memorial in D.C. to thank them for their service to Kansans.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he joined dozens of Kansas veterans at the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, Oct. 7. The veterans in D.C. are part of the Kansas Honor Flight Organization, which brings veterans to the capital for free to visit the memorials dedicated to honor their service.

“As a veteran myself, one of my favorite things to do in D.C. is to greet Kansas veterans coming here on the Honor Flight and to listen to their stories. It is their stories that serve as valuable reminders of the heroism, service, and sacrifice that exemplify and highlight what it means to be an American. Thank you to each of the veterans who were in attendance today, and to all who have served our country, for your bravery and honor defending our nation. And, thank you to all of the people that take their time and money to make this visit possible for all of our great veterans,” said Senator Marshall.

Sen. Marshall said he was in the U.S. Army Reserve from 1984 to 1991 and rose to the rank of Captain. As a veteran, physician and policymaker, he said he has actively worked to improve the lives of veterans and service members.

In addition, Marshall said legislation he has backed was signed into law to enable the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to create a pilot program to hire veterans to train service dogs while improving their mental health issues like PTSD.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.