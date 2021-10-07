Advertisement

Saint George PD wear pink badges for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The Saint George Police Department is wearing specially made pink badges for Breast Cancer...
The Saint George Police Department is wearing specially made pink badges for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.(Saint George Police Dept.)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Saint George Police Department is decked out in pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The department posted on their Facebook page that some officers will be wearing specially made pink badges on their uniforms and, like last year, the Chief will have pink badge decals on his patrol vehicle through the month of October.

Saint George Police said, “We are thinking about all those who are currently fighting breast cancer, those whose battle is behind them, and those community members we have lost.”

This month is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It's a time when we are thinking about all those who are currently fighting...

Posted by Saint George Police Department on Thursday, October 7, 2021

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating what they are calling the suspicious death of a person whose body was...
TPD no longer investigates Tuesday death as ‘suspicious’
Police were investigating a shooting that occurred early Wednesday in the 5600 block of S.W....
One injured in early-morning shooting in Southwest Topeka
The Topeka Fire Department said a home collapsed Wednesday morning as firefighters were...
Intentionally set fire causes Topeka home to collapse
Police are on the scene of a shooting late Wednesday morning in the 1600 block of S.W. Lincoln.
Police on scene of shooting in central Topeka
Truck, RV rollover wreck on Interstate 70 near mile marker 322
2 taken to hospital following crash near Wabaunsee, Riley county line

Latest News

FILE - Gov. Ivey meets with WWII Vet Sidney Walton.
125-mile motorcade led for one of last American WWII veterans
Tours will be offered Saturday of the Jackson County Courthouse, 400 New York Ave. in Holton,...
Centennial of Jackson County Courthouse to be celebrated Saturday
The Shawnee Co. Health Dept. reports the county is in the substantial zone with an overall...
Shawnee Co. drops another point in COVID community report
Riley County police are responding to an injury collision early Thursday north of Manhattan.
Riley County police responding to injury crash on Thursday morning northwest of Manhattan