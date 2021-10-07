Saint George PD wear pink badges for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Saint George Police Department is decked out in pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The department posted on their Facebook page that some officers will be wearing specially made pink badges on their uniforms and, like last year, the Chief will have pink badge decals on his patrol vehicle through the month of October.

Saint George Police said, “We are thinking about all those who are currently fighting breast cancer, those whose battle is behind them, and those community members we have lost.”

This month is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It's a time when we are thinking about all those who are currently fighting... Posted by Saint George Police Department on Thursday, October 7, 2021

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.