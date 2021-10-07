Riley County police responding to injury crash on Thursday morning

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County police are responding to an injury collision early Thursday north of Manhattan.

The crash was reported around 7:30 a.m. Thursday in the area of Sherman Road and Tuttle Creek Boulevard.

Emergency crews were on the scene and motorists were being advised to use alternate routes.

Motorists also were encouraged to take precautions because of fog in the area.

