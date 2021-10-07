Riley County police investigating theft of U-Haul truck

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County police are investigating the theft of a moving truck from a Manhattan business.

According to Riley County police officials, the theft was reported around 3:42 p.m. Tuesday from the 400 block of Yuma Street in Manhattan.

The victim in the case was listed as U-Haul.

Riley County police said the business reported that a 34-year-old man rented a white, 2016 GMC 10-foot cargo truck from the company and didn’t return it.

The estimated loss was approximately $45,000.

Anyone with information may call Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

