Advertisement

Police: Student attacks disabled Louisiana high school teacher in apparent TikTok challenge

By Jesse Brooks and Gray News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - Police say a viral TikTok challenge may be the reason why a student was jailed and charged with a felony in an attack on a teacher.

Covington police say Larianna Jackson, 18, was arrested for the attack on the physically disabled teacher in a classroom on Wednesday, WVUE reports.

Officers responded to Covington High School after the dismissal bell rang after receiving reports that Jackson attacked the 64-year-old.

They obtained video from a student’s cellphone showing the attack. Jackson was charged with battery of a school teacher and transported to jail.

The teacher was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the attack.

Investigators suspect Jackson may have been prompted by a viral TikTok challenge where students are damaging school property and attacking teachers.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating what they are calling the suspicious death of a person whose body was...
TPD no longer investigates Tuesday death as ‘suspicious’
Police were investigating a shooting that occurred early Wednesday in the 5600 block of S.W....
One injured in early-morning shooting in Southwest Topeka
The Topeka Fire Department said a home collapsed Wednesday morning as firefighters were...
Intentionally set fire causes Topeka home to collapse
Andrell Spates Jr.
Lawrence man arrested in Tennessee for September shooting
Police are on the scene of a shooting late Wednesday morning in the 1600 block of S.W. Lincoln.
Police on scene of shooting in central Topeka

Latest News

You might call it a sarcastic "Help Wanted" sign...but a group of Springfield businesses have...
Eye-catching Missouri billboards are not-so subtle ‘Help Wanted’ ads
John Ruffo was convicted of a $350 million bank fraud scheme but never showed up to serve his...
Wanted fugitive possibly spotted at Dodgers game
Clinton Peck, 33
Shawnee Co. deputies search for suspect after he rams truck into patrol vehicle
FILE - Honor Flight begins journey at World War II Memorial
Sen. Marshall meets with Kansas veterans at WWII Memorial
A federal judge has issued a temporary order to block enforcement of Texas's restrictive...
Judge blocks Texas abortion ban