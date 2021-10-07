Pet turtle perishes in Manhattan house fire caused by heat lamp

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A pet turtle in Manhattan has died after a heat lamp near its enclosure caught fire, causing about $15,000 worth of damage.

The Manhattan Fire Department says just before 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7, crews were called to 3208 Highland Circle with reports of smoke coming from a home.

Upon arrival, crews said they found a single-story home with a fire in the basement. The fire was contained within 10 minutes of arrival and crews cleared out of the area around 1 p.m.

Unfortunately, a pet turtle did die as a result of the fire.

MFD said the home was not occupied at the time of the fire and the total loss is estimated at $15,000. The resident was able to remain housed in the home.

Crews have determined the cause of the fire to be accidental, due to a heat lamp near the turtle enclosure.

