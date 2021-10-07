One taken to hospital after accident near Nortonville
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was transported to a hospital after a traffic accident near Nortonville.
Kansas Highway Patrol says one person was heading south on US 59 when they failed to yield right of way and struck another vehicle on K-4.
The driver of the struck vehicle, a 63-year-old woman, complained of pain and was taken to the hospital with a possible injury. The driver that struck her was not hurt.
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.