Advertisement

One taken to hospital after accident near Nortonville

(Gray)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was transported to a hospital after a traffic accident near Nortonville.

Kansas Highway Patrol says one person was heading south on US 59 when they failed to yield right of way and struck another vehicle on K-4.

The driver of the struck vehicle, a 63-year-old woman, complained of pain and was taken to the hospital with a possible injury. The driver that struck her was not hurt.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating what they are calling the suspicious death of a person whose body was...
TPD no longer investigates Tuesday death as ‘suspicious’
Police were investigating a shooting that occurred early Wednesday in the 5600 block of S.W....
One injured in early-morning shooting in Southwest Topeka
Clinton Peck, 33
Shawnee Co. deputies search for suspect after he rams truck into patrol vehicle
The Topeka Fire Department said a home collapsed Wednesday morning as firefighters were...
Intentionally set fire causes Topeka home to collapse
Andrell Spates Jr.
Lawrence man arrested in Tennessee for September shooting

Latest News

ESU Hispanic Heritage Celebracion
ESU celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
Washburn preps for in-state foe on Hall of Fame Weekend
Washburn preps for in-state foe on Hall of Fame Weekend
Emporia State travels to UCM for fourth road game of 2021
Emporia State travels to UCM for fourth road game of 2021
Emporia State travels to UCM for fourth road game of 2021