Morris Co. Schools clear confusion surrounding mascots on campaign signs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After campaign signs popped up around Council Grove with school mascots on them, USD 417 said it formally does not endorse any of the mayoral candidates.

Morris County Public Schools USD 417 took to Facebook on Wednesday to assure parents that it has not endorsed any mayoral candidates.

The District said it was recently asked if it endorses any of the Council Grove mayoral candidates after Council Grove Elementary School and Council Grove Junior Senior High School mascots were printed on campaign yard signs and posted around town.

USD 417 said while the mascot is not copyrighted so the district does not have control over it, however, it does prefer the school mascots not be used for non-school-related events or advertisements.

The District formally said it does not endorse any of the candidates for the upcoming election while it wishes all of them the best of luck.

