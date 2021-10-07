Mayo Clinic program helps Stormont Vail physicians, patients as COVID-19 continues to affect Topekans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Mayo Clinic eConsult program has helped Stormont Vail physicians access tools to better care for patients since the health network became a part of the network in 2014, which has especially helped during the COVID-19 pandemic.

When it became a Mayo Clinic Care Network member in 2014, Stormont Vail Health said one of the benefits was direct access to high-quality patient care resources. It said the Mayo eConsult service has provided access to consultations for a patient directly from a Mayo Clinic provider.

Stormont Vail said the usage of eConsults has increased. In the past two years, it said about 300 eConsults were requested by its providers. However, in 2021, through September, there have been 293 eConsult requests, which puts the health network on track to surpass the 2-year average.

Dr. Brandon Weckbaugh, an oncologist at the Cotton O’Neil Cancer Center, said he and other providers use the Mayo eConsult resource often.

“As a physician, Mayo eConsults help in many ways,” Dr. Weckbaugh said. “First of all, if there is any dilemma in diagnosis or management approach it is invaluable. Secondly, in cancer care, patients often ask about a second opinion. I find that Mayo eConsults are a way of conveniently offering this to a patient. Third, it helps in patient satisfaction knowing that we have a relationship with a world-renowned academic medical center.”

Stormont Vail said the eConsult gives providers a tool to get additional input from Mayo Clinic providers that could help the patient. A medical question is asked through fully documented electronic interaction, including submission of documents and medical records, imaging studies and lab tests. The Mayo doctor’s response could be used to help Stormont Vail doctors diagnose or manage a patient. It said the eConsult gives the patient a chance to get a second opinion at no additional cost or travel.

The health network said the first eConsult requested through the program was on March 25, 2014, for a cardiology patient. Since then, it said there have been nearly 2,000 consultations, which have come from just about every primary care and specialty area.

In addition to eConsults, Stormont Vail said the MCCN partnership gives its team access to additional clinical resources, complex case reviews, patient education, healthcare consultation and educational opportunities.

As of Oct. 7, Stormont Vail said it has 32 COVID-positive inpatients, 75% of whom are unvaccinated. From Wednesday, there have been 11 discharges and two deaths. There are currently 50 COVID-positive outpatients in its Enhanced Primary Care program.

Stormont Vail said its positive test rate for the past seven days is at 8.5% and 67% of those positives are not vaccinated.

As of Thursday, Stormont Vail said it has administered 90,890 first, second and booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.