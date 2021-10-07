Advertisement

Marching bands of northeast Kansas show their best at Yager Stadium

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS shows the best of high school football every week on Kansas Prep Zone, but Wednesday night was a night for the marching bands of Northeast Kansas.

Nine bands showed off their best routines for the Capital City Marching Band Festival at Washburn’s Yager Stadium. The bands were then awarded for their performances, and got some critiques to help them improve moving forward. They also got to watch the Washburn University Marching Blues after all was said and done.

Participating Bands:

- Royal Valley High School

- Holton High School

- Highland Park High School

- Shawnee Heights High School

- Leavenworth High School

- Topeka High School

- Seaman High School

- Washburn Rural High School

- Topeka West High School

