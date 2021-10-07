Advertisement

Konza United Way kicks off 2022 fundraiser campaign virtually

By Becky Goff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Konza United Way is kicking off the 20-22 fundraising campaign year virtually for the second year.

Due to continued concerns about COVID-19, the Konza United Way has created a kick-off campaign video, in place of the normal in-person event.

Konza United Way relies on community donations, to support local organizations and residents in Clay, Marshall, Pottawatomie, Riley, Wabaunsee and Washington counties.

Donations support services including the Crisis Center, Community Health Ministries, Kansas Legal Services and Kansas Honor Flight to name a few.

“We’re here to support every individual in our community and whether that be you know, how I personally get involved or how can I help make connections to be able to support that, so it’s just a feel good every day.” Konza United Way CEO, Tara Claussen says.

More information on how you can support the Konza United Way can be found at KonzaUnitedWay.org.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating what they are calling the suspicious death of a person whose body was...
TPD no longer investigates Tuesday death as ‘suspicious’
Counselors have been made available at Atchison County Community High School in Effingham...
School counselors available after student’s death in Atchison County
Police were investigating a shooting that occurred early Wednesday in the 5600 block of S.W....
One injured in early-morning shooting in Southwest Topeka
Anyone with information on the three people pictured should call RCPD at 785-537-2112 or Crime...
RCPD want to question three in $29K home burglary
The Topeka Fire Department said a home collapsed Wednesday morning as firefighters were...
Intentionally set fire causes Topeka home to collapse

Latest News

National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility sign
Dept. of Homeland Security and USDA transitioning responsibility of NBAF in phases
The Topeka Police Department is searching for the person pictured after they claimed to be a...
TPD searches for person claiming to be salesperson after recent home invasion
Phelan Warren, 30, of Oberland.
Oberland man arrested for domestic battery after he stalls vehicle in middle of highway
Momentum 2027
Momentum 2027 ready to boost Topeka ahead of 2022