Konza United Way kicks off 2022 fundraiser campaign virtually

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Konza United Way is kicking off the 20-22 fundraising campaign year virtually for the second year.

Due to continued concerns about COVID-19, the Konza United Way has created a kick-off campaign video, in place of the normal in-person event.

Konza United Way relies on community donations, to support local organizations and residents in Clay, Marshall, Pottawatomie, Riley, Wabaunsee and Washington counties.

Donations support services including the Crisis Center, Community Health Ministries, Kansas Legal Services and Kansas Honor Flight to name a few.

“We’re here to support every individual in our community and whether that be you know, how I personally get involved or how can I help make connections to be able to support that, so it’s just a feel good every day.” Konza United Way CEO, Tara Claussen says.

More information on how you can support the Konza United Way can be found at KonzaUnitedWay.org.

