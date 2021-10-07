KDA opens applications for additonal $450K funding for crop producers

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Applications for an additional $450,000 in funding for Kansas crop producers are open.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture says it is now accepting applications for the 2021 Specialty Crop Block Grant H.R. 133 Stimulus Program.

The program is in addition to the traditional Specialty Block Grant Program, which will have awards announced later in the fall.

The KDA said funds for both programs are awarded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service. It said the funds are then granted to projects and organizations to increase competitive specialty crops through leveraging efforts to market and promote specialty crops.

According to the Department, the funds will also help producers with research and development for specialty crops, expand availability and access to these crops and address local, regional and national challenges faced by these crop producers.

Specialty crops are defined by the USDA as “fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture and nursery crops, including floriculture.”

The KDA said due to COVID-19 impacts on the food systems, Congress has authorized one-time additional funding for the Stimulus Program, outside of the traditional Farm Bill funding under the 2021 Consolidated Appropriations Act.

The Sunflower State is expected to receive about $450,000 in H.R. 133 Stimulus funds for the 2021 grant cycle.

The KDA said applications will be reviewed by an external team, who will rate proposals on the ability to successfully promote specialty crops and make a positive impact on the state’s economy. Those recommendations will be given to the Kansas Secretary of Agriculture, who will make final awards.

Applications are due to the Department no later than 5 p.m. on Nov. 24.

For more information about the application, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.