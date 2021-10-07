Advertisement

Kansas transfers just under 10 acres of land back to Iowa Tribe of Kansas, Nebraska

Governor Laura Kelly signs ceremonial legislation to transfer just under 10 acres of land back to the Iowa Tribe.(Governor Kelly's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Governor has signed ceremonial legislation that will transfer just under 10 acres of land back to the Iowa Tribe.

Governor Laura Kelly says she has ceremonially signed House Bill 2408, which authorizes and directs the Executive Director of the Kansas Historical Society to transfer just under 10 acres of land in Doniphan Co. to the Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska on behalf of the KSHS.

“This legislation is long-overdue and returns land that belongs to the Iowa Tribe,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “I want to thank the bipartisan group of legislators and the Executive Committee of the Iowa Tribe for making this bill possible – my administration will continue to be a partner in your efforts.”

House Bill 2408 passed in April with a vote of 32-6.

