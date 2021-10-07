Kansas one of most recovered states from COVID unemployment crisis

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to a recent study, Kansas is one of the most recovered states from the COVID-19 unemployment crisis.

WalletHub.com says with unemployment claims for the last week of September lower than those in the same week of 2019, Kansas seems to be having a successful recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns. In its updated rankings for States Whose Unemployment Claims Are Recovering the Quickest, it said the U.S. as a whole has made significant progress.

The study ranks Kansas as the third most recovered state since the week before Sept. 27 and the fourth most recovered since the start of the pandemic.

According to the study, weekly unemployment claims in the Sunflower State decreased by over 26% compared to the same week in 2019, the seventh-largest decrease in the nation. Kansas also saw a decrease of over 52% in weekly unemployment claims compared to the start of 2020, the 18th largest in the nation. Lastly, weekly unemployment claims in the state decreased by over 93% compared to the same week in 2020, which was the largest decrease in the nation.

WalletHub said or the week of Sept. 27, Kansas’s border states did not seem to fare as well. Missouri was ranked 8th most recovered since the previous week and 28th most recovered since the beginning of the pandemic. Colorado was ranked 26th most recovered since the previous week and 30th most recovered since the beginning of the pandemic. Oklahoma ranked 29th most recovered since the previous week and 34th most recovered since the beginning of the pandemic. Lastly, Nebraska ranked 48th most recovered since the previous week and 18th most recovered since the beginning of the pandemic.

For the most recent update, Nebraska had the third-largest increase in claims since the same week of 2019. Meanwhile, Kansas saw both the smallest increase in claims since the same week of 2020 and the fourth smallest increase in claims since the start of the COVID crisis compared to the previous year.

To see where other states fall or to read the full study, click HERE.

