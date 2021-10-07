Kansas offers new completely virtual Hunter Education Certification

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hunters in Kansas can now get their certification completely online.

For the first time ever, the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says it will offer a completely virtual Hunter Education course for those 16 and older.

Upon successful completion of the self-paced course, KDWP said students will be issued a Kansas Hunter Education Certificate, which allows them to purchase hunting licenses and permits, as well as be eligible to hunt without the direct supervision of a licensed adult in the Sunflower State.

Historically, KDWP said it has offered two delivery methods for the training: a traditional 10-hour minimum in-person course and an internet-assisted option that requires an in-person field day. It said the new fully-online course was developed by the National Rifle Association and is currently offered in 12 states and covers 14 subjects through four modules - Firearm Basics, Firearm Handling, Field Safety and Hunter Ethics.

“While researching online course options for our Kansas resident hunters, our team was very critical of online delivery options. We wanted a course that was comprehensive, interactive, inclusive and free,” said Aaron Austin, KDWP Education section chief. “The NRA Online Hunter Education course exceeded our expectations. The engaging online activities have the students applying what they learn in the course to real-life situations, giving them practical knowledge they can use while hunting.”

KDWP said the full-online option will not replace traditional courses or internet-assisted courses but will be offered in conjunction with previous formats.

