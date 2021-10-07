Kansas law enforcement search for escaped aggravated robbery convict

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas law enforcement agencies are searching for an escaped aggravated robbery convict who walked away from the Wichita Work Release Facility on Saturday.

The Kansas Department of Corrections says it needs help to locate KDOC Inmate #93668, Elvin Eugene Morris.

Morris was put on escape status around 7:50 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, after he failed to report back to the Wichita Work Release Facility.

KDOC said Morris is a 43-year-old Black male who left for Walmart around 4:05 p.m. and was reported missing when he failed to report back to the facility after an approved community pass was given to him.

Morris is 5-feet 10-inches tall, weighs 179 pounds with a slender build and has brown eyes with black hair. He was last seen wearing jeans and a long-sleeved, button-up, white shirt with a gray sweatshirt.

Morris is known to inhabit homeless communities in Wichita.

KDOC said Morris is serving a sentence for a conviction in Sedgwick Co. after he removed electronic monitoring equipment. He was last seen leaving the Wichita Work Release Facility at 400 S. Emporia in Wichita. The device was originally issued following a 2008 aggravated robbery.

Anyone with information on Morris should call KDOC at 316-265-5211, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 800-572-7463 or local law enforcement at 911 immediately.

KDOC said the escape is currently being investigated and new information will be released as it becomes available.

KDOC said the Wichita Work Release Facility is a satellite unit of the Winfield Correctional Facility. It is an all-male, minimum custody state prison with a population of 250.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.