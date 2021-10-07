Kansas agencies offer tips for energy savings on Energy Efficiency Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With Energy Efficiency Day having just passed and colder weather around the corner, Kansas agencies have offered tips to help save energy and money.

With Energy Efficiency Day having passed on Wednesday, Oct. 6, Evergy says it has some efficiency tips for Kansas customers. It said these tips help reduce energy and lower monthly bills.

For heating systems, Evergy said customers should change their air filters once every three months to allow proper airflow and ensure heating systems work at peak efficiency. The use of space heaters should be limited, they may be effective for small rooms, but use a lot of energy when heating large spaces. Thermostats can also be lowered a few degrees at night or when away from the home.

Evergy said windows coverings, such as curtains or blinds, should be opened during the day to allow the sun’s warmth into the room and closed at night. Heating vents and return ducts should also not be blocked by furniture or curtains.

For kitchen and laundry, Evergy said customers should wait until they have a full load to run the dishwasher and skip the drying cycle by opening the door to let dishes air dry. Customers should try to avoid washing and drying partial loads of laundry and wash clothes in cold or cool water. Water heaters can be set to 120 degrees to kill bacteria, but not burn skin.

Evergy suggested customers consider swapping conventional incandescent lightbulbs with LED bulbs, which use up to 90% less energy and last 25 times longer. It said swapping five bulbs in the most used places in the home to LEDs could save up to $100 per year.

For bedrooms and living rooms, Evergy said customers should avoid standby power loss by unplugging electronics or appliances when they are not in use. It said to unplug devices like cell phones and tablets when they are fully charged and to consider using a smart power strip for devices like TVs, computers or gaming consoles. Smart power strips can detect when a device is powered off or in standby mode and will turn the power off to these devices.

The Kansas Corporation Commission weighed in after Governor Laura Kelly signed a proclamation to join hundreds of governments on the national day of awareness about the benefits of energy efficiency.

As cold weather approaches, the KCC said it wants to remind Kansans to winterize their homes or businesses. It said there are many no or low-cost ways to save energy and for larger projects, funding is available to help those who qualify.

The KCC said homeowners and renters who need help with winterization costs can contact the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation. It said income-eligible households get a comprehensive home energy audit to identify inefficiencies and services and upgrades will be provided for free.

The KCC Energy Office said in conjunction with the Kansas State University Engineering Extension, it offers small businesses a free energy assessment and assistance with applications for a USDA Rural Energy for America Program grant to help pay for the improvements. Since 2016, it said over $1 million has been awarded to fund energy-saving upgrades in the Sunflower State. For more information on REAP grants, click HERE.

For more information about energy resources from the KCC, click HERE.

For more energy-saving tips, click HERE.

