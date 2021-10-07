Kansans win over $15 million in September

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans won big in September with prizes totaling over $15 million.

The Kansas Lottery says players took home a hard $15.1 million in prizes won or claimed in September. Of that, it said $12.4 million was claimed on instant scratch games, $1.8 million on draw games and $899,264 on monitor games.

The Lottery said Kansas is one of only seven states where winners can claim their prizes anonymously. It said it saw 22 players claim instant prizes of $10,000 or more and two publicly shared their stories. It said other winter highlights are as follows:

Two $250,000 prizes - one each on the $30 Multiplier Super Ticket and $30 $250,000 Jackpot games;

Two $100,000 prizes - one each on the $20 Hit It Bigger and $10 $100,000 Crossword games;

Four $75,000 prizes - one each on the new $10 Lady Luck, $10 Hit It Big, $10 Precious Metals Super Ticket, and the $10 White Ice games;

One $50,000 prize on the $5 Super Red Hot Crossword ticket;

Three $25,000 prizes - one each on the $5 Neon Letters, $5 Hot 777, and $5 50X tickets;

Three $20,000 prizes, all on the $2 Double Bonus Crossword game; and

One $15,000 prize on the $3 Plinko game.

Kansas Lottery said August draw and monitor prizes are as follows:

Powerball : $610,701, including three $50,000 prizes;

Mega Millions : $159,984, including two $1,500 prizes and one $1,000 win;

Lotto America : $122,031, including one $3,000 win and five $1,000 prizes;

Super Kansas Cash : $164,072, including nine $2,000 prizes;

Lucky for Life : $252,793, including three $5,000 wins;

Pick 3 : $369,800, including 438 winners who each won $500;

2by2 : $102,655, including one top prize of $22,000;

Keno : $543,013, including a $46,652 win in Southeast Kansas; and

Racetrax: $356,251.30.

The Lottery said it encourages players to double-check tickets since many large prizes remain unclaimed, including the following:

A $1 million Mega Millions prize sold in South Central Kansas on June 1

A $100,000 PowerPlay Powerball prize

Five $50,000 Powerball prizes

Two $20,000 Lotto America prizes sold in Northwest Kansas

Several Holiday Millionaire Raffle prizes of $1,000

Kansas Lottery said players have 365 days from the date of a drawing to claim their prize. For instant games, players have 180 days from the date a game ends to claim.

For more information about the Kansas Lottery, click HERE.

