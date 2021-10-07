Ft. Riley to require COVID-19 vaccines for access to most on-post fitness centers

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley will require patrons of all but one fitness center on post to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to use the facilities.

Fort Riley says effective Monday, Oct. 18, access to King Field House, Leonard Fitness Center, Robinson Fitness Center and Craig Fitness Center will only be allowed to those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The military base said Whitside Fitness Center will remain open to unvaccinated patrons following current protocols. However, saunas, showers and water fountains will only be available in COVID-vaccinated fitness centers.

Ft. Riley said vaccinated patrons can go to any physical fitness center or Warrior Zone to register for access. They will need a valid ID card and COVID-19 shot card. Access will begin 14 days after a second dose is given.

Starting Oct. 18, Ft. Riley said soldiers and eligible patrons, once registered, will be able to use ID cards to scan into any COVID-19 vaccinated fitness center. It said gyms will operate at 75% capacity to provide social distancing and Whitside will have a limit of 100 patrons maximum.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.