Four arrested after multi-county chase ends Wednesday near Emporia

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four people were arrested Wednesday in an area just southwest of Emporia after a vehicle chase that occurred in three counties in south-central Kansas.

KVOE Radio said the vehicle chase began in Butler County, crossed into Chase County and then into Lyon County, where it came to an end.

Lyon County sheriff’s deputies were alerted as the chase got into northeast Butler County and then into Chase County on Interstate 35 along the Kansas Turnpike.

Initially, KVOE says, local authorities thought there were four suspects. However, there was a brief time when officers believed the two suspects arrested initially were the only individuals involved.

Authorities called off a search that had been set up just southwest of Emporia, only to have residents report two rounds of suspicious activity., KVOE said.

The first report came shortly after authorities called off the search around 5 p.m. The suspect in that instance ran into a nearby tree line but was captured.

The second report came around 8 p.m., with the suspect surrendering shortly after law enforcement arrived.

Suspect names haven’t been released, KVOE said.

Emporia police officers, Lyon and Butler county sheriff’s deputies and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers responded to the incident.

