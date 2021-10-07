Few days left to vote for Coolest Thing Made in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - There are only a few days left to vote for the Coolest Thing Made in Kansas.

The Kansas Manufacturing Council says there are only a few days left to cast votes for the 2021 Coolest Thing Made In Kansas Tournament, as it is down to its final round of voting.

KMC said the competition raises awareness of the state’s manufacturing industry and the various products made in the Sunflower State.

The final four products in the 2021 tournament are as follows:

Frontiersman 30, Made by Yoder Smokers, Hutchinson

Metal Prints & Wood Prints, Made by Mpix, Pittsburg

Pies, Made by Hometown Pie Company, New Strawn

VOLTAR 2.0 Solar UPS, Made by ESPi Corporation, Clay Center

KMC said the final round of voting will be by popular vote instead of head-to-head matchups.

According to the Council, the product with the most votes will be named the “Coolest Thing” on Tuesday, Oct. 12, during the Kansas Manufacturing Summit at the Kansas Star Casino and Event Center in Mulvane.

KMC said the 32 manufacturers featured in the 2021 contest have been invited to display their products during the reception the night before the summit. To see the 32 products qualified, click HERE.

The Council said the reigning Coolest Thing Made in Kansas winner is the EMP Shield made in Burlington. EMP Shield is the first electromagnetic pulse surge protection technology for an entire home and vehicle tested to military and UL 1449 standards from ETL.

Voting is open to the public and voters can vote once per match up per round. Nominated products have advanced through a series of voting rounds and products with the most votes during each period advanced to the next rounds. The number of votes received will be reset at the beginning of each round.

To vote, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.