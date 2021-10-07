Dept. of Homeland Security and USDA transitioning responsibility of NBAF in phases

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly 10 years after the designs were completed in 2012, the Department of Homeland Security and the US Department of Agriculture are working on a phased transition as the facility nears completion.

DHS and USDA have created a transfer of responsibility, allowing the USDA to start taking over the operations and responsibility of portions of the facility, including the central utility plant, the guard staff, and the wastewater treatment.

Upgrades in technology, requiring updates and changes to the original plan to install the upgraded equipment, along with delays during the COVID-19 pandemic, has pushed back the completion date.

NBAF’s research mission is to protect livestock in the U.S. from foreign animal diseases, including zoonotic diseases, which are diseases that can be transmitted from animals to humans.

“I don’t have a concern, awareness-wise, we just want to make sure that we’re always aware of the safety factor and that the community feels comfortable with what we’re doing through our mission at NBAF.” NBAF coordinator, Dr. Ken Burton says.

On this phased transfer schedule, operations of the NBAF facility will be completely turned over to the USDA in the Spring of 2022, with scientists from Plum Island being transitioned to the facility.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.