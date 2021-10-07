Advertisement

Crews draining water from White Lakes basement ahead of inspection

White Lakes Mall
White Lakes Mall(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the demolition date for White Lakes Mall gets ever closer, the water build up is being removed from the building’s basement.

The City of Topeka told 13 NEWS the water is going through the city’s sewer system. Topeka Property Maintenance Director Mike Haugen said they don’t believe any harmful materials are present, but that the drainage is required before the whole building can be inspected for asbestos.

Workers on scene told 13 NEWS they’ve been draining the water for the last two weeks.

White Lakes Mall is set to be demolished in December.

