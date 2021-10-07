Council Grove Police make two separate methamphetamine arrests on Tuesday

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - On Tuesday, the Council Grove Police Department made two methamphetamine arrests in separate cases.

The Council Grove Police Department says on Tuesday, Oct. 5, just after 11:35 p.m., officers executed a search warrant at #31 Pioneer Village in Council Grove.

Jacob True was arrested after a search of the house revealed drugs.

True was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school, aggravated child endangerment, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

CGPD said True was booked into the Morris Co. Jail and the Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office helped with the search.

Earlier that day, CGPD said it also arrested Tyler Welcher after officers saw him walking in the 300 block of E. Main with a known warrant. The charges listed on the warrant were failure to appear.

Welcher was booked into the Morris Co. Jail for the warrant, as well as possession of methamphetamine.

