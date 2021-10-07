Advertisement

College enrollment numbers decline throughout the state of Kansas

By Reina Flores
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Washburn University, Kansas State University, University of Kansas, and Emporia State University all have seen their enrollment numbers drop since 2016.

Washburn is launching programs they hope will reverse the trend.

“First of all we have not done a good job of making certain that students in high school and secondary school is out there if they have post-secondary experiences, but there have been other distractions, the most recent one is the virus, and they aren’t moving as quick as we would hope,” said Dr. Jerry Farley.

Washburn President says not only are they not enrolling at Washburn, but they are not enrolling at college at all.

“The number of students matriculating from high school to higher learning has been going down, when I first came to Kansas we were in the high 70′s and now we are in the 50′s and then there are fewer people taking the ACT test,” he said.

Farley says Washburn is stepping up to introduce new programs to encourage students.

“A lot of things we have done such as a concurrent enrollment program and dual enrollment, that gives the student the opportunity to go faster through the rest of their education and it gives them an opportunity to get ahead and we make sure they get that exposure early on so they can do that,”.

He says he is not sure why people are turning away from higher education--

“We know they are not going to work because just in Topeka we have 4,000 jobs that are not filled but we want them to make sure their long-term success is going to be getting additional education,” Farley said.

While Washburn University is seeing an overall decline, they have seen some areas increase.

“Direct from high school, students that are freshman but didn’t go right after high school, transfer students, international students, every one of those is up,”.

Dr. Farley says Washburn is working with an organization called EAB to try to help them raise their numbers, Wichita State and Kansas State are also using this company.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating what they are calling the suspicious death of a person whose body was...
TPD no longer investigates Tuesday death as ‘suspicious’
Police were investigating a shooting that occurred early Wednesday in the 5600 block of S.W....
One injured in early-morning shooting in Southwest Topeka
The Topeka Fire Department said a home collapsed Wednesday morning as firefighters were...
Intentionally set fire causes Topeka home to collapse
Andrell Spates Jr.
Lawrence man arrested in Tennessee for September shooting
Police are on the scene of a shooting late Wednesday morning in the 1600 block of S.W. Lincoln.
Police on scene of shooting in central Topeka

Latest News

(FILE: ARTY awards 2017)
Topeka native artists to receive ARTY awards
Tyler Blaylock, 20, died of COVID complications Sept. 16, 2021.
Family using son’s death from COVID to urge vaccination, action
Tyler Blaylock, 20, died of COVID complications Sept. 16, 2021.
Family uses son's loss to encourage COVID vaccination, action
Elvin Morris
Kansas law enforcement search for escaped aggravated robbery convict