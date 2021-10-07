College enrollment numbers decline throughout the state of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Washburn University, Kansas State University, University of Kansas, and Emporia State University all have seen their enrollment numbers drop since 2016.

Washburn is launching programs they hope will reverse the trend.

“First of all we have not done a good job of making certain that students in high school and secondary school is out there if they have post-secondary experiences, but there have been other distractions, the most recent one is the virus, and they aren’t moving as quick as we would hope,” said Dr. Jerry Farley.

Washburn President says not only are they not enrolling at Washburn, but they are not enrolling at college at all.

“The number of students matriculating from high school to higher learning has been going down, when I first came to Kansas we were in the high 70′s and now we are in the 50′s and then there are fewer people taking the ACT test,” he said.

Farley says Washburn is stepping up to introduce new programs to encourage students.

“A lot of things we have done such as a concurrent enrollment program and dual enrollment, that gives the student the opportunity to go faster through the rest of their education and it gives them an opportunity to get ahead and we make sure they get that exposure early on so they can do that,”.

He says he is not sure why people are turning away from higher education--

“We know they are not going to work because just in Topeka we have 4,000 jobs that are not filled but we want them to make sure their long-term success is going to be getting additional education,” Farley said.

While Washburn University is seeing an overall decline, they have seen some areas increase.

“Direct from high school, students that are freshman but didn’t go right after high school, transfer students, international students, every one of those is up,”.

Dr. Farley says Washburn is working with an organization called EAB to try to help them raise their numbers, Wichita State and Kansas State are also using this company.

