Centennial of Jackson County Courthouse to be celebrated Saturday

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A historic building in downtown Holton that is 100 years old will be featured at a community event this weekend.

According to KNZA Radio, the 100th anniversary of the construction of the Jackson County Courthouse will be celebrated during the Fall Fest event, which will take place Saturday.

The event is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. Saturday on the courthouse lawn, 400 New York Ave. on the Holton town square.

Free cake will be available and guided tours of the courthouse will take place at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday.

The Jackson County Commission will sponsor a special ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday on the east side of the courthouse.

According to KNZA, the courthouse opened on July 4, 1921. It was built for around $264,000 and is the third courthouse in the history of Jackson County.

The Fall Fest, sponsored by the Holton-Jackson County Chamber of Commerce, will include vendors; a chili cook-off; a scarecrow contest; music; shopping; and blacksmith demonstrations.

