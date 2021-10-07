Advertisement

Average price of gas in Kansas nearing $3 a gallon

Gas prices in Kansas are getting closer to averaging $3 a gallon, as the cost for a gallon of unleaded fuel on Thursday was $2.96, according to AAA.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gas prices in Kansas are getting closer to averaging $3 a gallon.

AAA on Thursday reports the average price for a gallon of unleaded fuel in the Sunflower State is $2.96 a gallon.

That’s up 2 cents over Wednesday’s average price and is 3 cents higher than the price of a week ago.

Thursday’s price also is 5 cents higher than a month ago, when the average price was $2.91 a gallon, and exactly $1 higher than a year ago, when the average price for a gallon of unleaded fuel was $1.96 per gallon in Kansas.

The average price in Topeka on Thursday was slightly lower, checking in at $2.90 per gallon, AAA says.

Gas in Kansas remains lower than the national average of $3.24 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy.com, gas prices on Thursday morning in Topeka ranged from $2.76 to $2.99 a gallon.

