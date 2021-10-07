Atchison Co. corrections officer dies following Wednesday morning accident

ATCHISON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A corrections officer in Atchison Co. died on Wednesday following a traffic accident in the early morning.

The Atchison County Sheriff’s Office said Corrections Officer Jeremy Masuch died early Wednesday morning on Oct. 6 from injuries he sustained during a traffic accident.

The Sheriff’s Office said Masuch left behind a wife and four children. It said he was a dedicated husband, loving father, avid motorcyclist and an incredibly valued member of the team.

The agency thanked Masuch for his service and said prayers for his family have been encouraged.

