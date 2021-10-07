Advertisement

Atchison Co. corrections officer dies following Wednesday morning accident

A 17-year-old Effingham boy was arrested over the weekend in connection with sex crimes in...
A 17-year-old Effingham boy was arrested over the weekend in connection with sex crimes in Atchison County, according to KAIR Radio.(KAIR Radio)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATCHISON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A corrections officer in Atchison Co. died on Wednesday following a traffic accident in the early morning.

The Atchison County Sheriff’s Office said Corrections Officer Jeremy Masuch died early Wednesday morning on Oct. 6 from injuries he sustained during a traffic accident.

The Sheriff’s Office said Masuch left behind a wife and four children. It said he was a dedicated husband, loving father, avid motorcyclist and an incredibly valued member of the team.

The agency thanked Masuch for his service and said prayers for his family have been encouraged.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating what they are calling the suspicious death of a person whose body was...
TPD no longer investigates Tuesday death as ‘suspicious’
Counselors have been made available at Atchison County Community High School in Effingham...
School counselors available after student’s death in Atchison County
Police were investigating a shooting that occurred early Wednesday in the 5600 block of S.W....
One injured in early-morning shooting in Southwest Topeka
Anyone with information on the three people pictured should call RCPD at 785-537-2112 or Crime...
RCPD want to question three in $29K home burglary
The Topeka Fire Department said a home collapsed Wednesday morning as firefighters were...
Intentionally set fire causes Topeka home to collapse

Latest News

FILE
Council Grove Police make two separate methamphetamine arrests on Tuesday
Kansas Regents report continuing decline in college enrollment
FILE
Kansans win over $15 million in September
2022 Konza United Way Kickoff Campaign starts
Konza United Way kicks off 2022 fundraiser campaign virtually