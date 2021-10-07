Alaska added to COVID-19 travel quarantine list

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans that are unvaccinated against COVID-19 and have traveled to the State of Alaska will now be required to quarantine when they get back to the Sunflower State.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it has amended its travel quarantine list to remove the country of Grenada but has added the state of Alaska and countries of Bermuda and New Caledonia. Anyone that is unvaccinated in the State of Kansas and has been to one of the following should follow state quarantine guidelines:

Traveled between Sept. 23 and Oct. 7 to Grenada.

Traveled on or after Oct. 7 to Alaska.

Traveled on or after Oct. 7 to Bermuda and New Caledonia.

Attendance at any out-of-state or in-state mass gatherings of 500 or more where individuals do not socially distance (6 feet) and wear a mask.

Been on a cruise ship or a river cruise on or after March 15, 2020.

The KDHE said the travel and mass gathering quarantine period is for those that are not vaccinated against COVID-19 or have and is seven days long with a negative test result or 10 days long without testing, with release on day 8 and day 11, respectively.

Those that have previously been infected by COVID-19 do not have to follow quarantine guidelines if they meet the following criteria:

Have evidence of the previous infection supported by a positive PCR or antigen test

Are within 6 months following infection. If an investigation was done that documents the date symptoms resolved or isolation was discontinued, then the 6-month period can start from that end date. If those dates are not available, the period will start from the date of the positive lab test.

Have remained asymptomatic since travel

For those who have traveled internationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has required testing within three days of flights into the U.S.

For more information about CDC international travel guidelines, click HERE.

For more information about Kansas’s quarantine guidelines, click HERE.

