125-mile motorcade led for one of last American WWII veterans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The LAPD will lead a 125-mile motorcade for one of America’s last World War II veterans, who died at 102-years-old.

Judy Walton, daughter of late Sidney Walton, one of America’s last WWII veterans, says on Thursday, Oct. 7, following authorization from Chief Michel Moore, the Los Angeles Police Department will lead a final motorcade for Sidney, 102.

Judy said the public is encouraged to participate in the memorial tribute and any type of vehicle is welcome. She said Sidney inspired millions and met 40 governors on his national No Regrets Tour. The Tour was meant to raise awareness of the dwindling number of WWII veterans and give anyone that wants to meet one of the last heroes a chance to while he was still alive.

Now, Sidney’s family said it wants to give everyone a chance to final spinal respects to him by driving a 125-mile funeral procession. Thursday’s schedule is as follows:

10:15 am - Meet at Pierce Brothers Valhallah Mortuary, 10621 Victory Blvd, North Hollywood, L.A.

10:30 am - Motorcade led by LAPD departs Pierce Brothers Mortuary and travels down I-5 to San Diego. Participants can join for as far as they want.

12:00 pm - Handover to San Diego County Sheriff’s Department to escort the increasingly growing motorcade to El Camino Memorial Park, 5600 Carroll Canyon Road, Sorrento Valley, San Diego.

1:30 pm - Public visitation & commemorations at El Camino’s Chapel of the Bells, outdoor venue. Open casket. San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore, Santee Mayor John Minto, and other dignitaries will be present.

2:45 pm - Transport of Sidney to the nearby gravesite for burial next to his deceased wife, Rena

3:00 pm - Private graveside service and burial

Sidney stopped by Kansas in July to meet with Governor Laura Kelly. His last stop was Oklahoma in September to meet with Gov. Kevin Stitt. He had 10 states left on his tour.

