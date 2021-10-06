Wednesday forecast: Isolated sprinkles possible, most dry

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Our weather the next couple days will be influenced by an upper level low that will be to our east. This will bring in some clouds at times as well as a low chance for light rain showers or sprinkles.

Remember lows rotate counter-clockwise so any clouds and rain will be moving from east to west through tomorrow morning before any clouds and lingering light rain showers move east. The vast majority of northeast KS won’t get a single drop of rain however for those that do, it will likely be less than 0.05″.

There is a better chance of rain this weekend with a cold front however there still remains uncertainty on how widespread and heavy the rain will be and the timing of the rain so keep checking back daily for updates.

Normal High: 73/Normal High: 49 (WIBW)

Today: Mix of sun and clouds.Sprinkles can’t be ruled out. Highs in the mid-upper 70s. Winds NE/E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Sprinkles can’t be ruled out. Lows in the upper 50s-low 60s with a calm wind.

Tomorrow: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s-low 80s. Winds S around 5 mph.

Models are indicating we may get a few sprinkles Thursday night but will keep it dry with any leftover clouds continuing to clear out. This will set-up mostly sunny skies to end the week and highs in the mid-upper 80s.

This weekend will be hot and breezy on Saturday. There is uncertainty on extent of cloud cover which will be key as to how hot it will be. More clouds may keep highs in the mid-upper 80s but with more sun, highs could easily be in the low-mid 90s for most spots.

A cold front brings highs back down in the 70s with some low 80s on Sunday. The 8 day has a rain chance in Sunday and Sunday night for consistency purposes however models are now back to indicating rain lingering into Monday which is what it was indicating a couple days ago but not yesterday so will keep it out until there’s more consistency in the models.

Taking Action:

Even though the rain chance is only for today in the 8 day there may be a few sprinkles possible as late as Thursday night. Any rain the next couple days will be light and likely will be less than 0.05″.

While there is a better chance of rain this weekend, confidence is low on timing and how widespread the rain will be so keep checking back for updates.



