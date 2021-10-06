Two cars damaged Wednesday morning in central Topeka crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two cars were damaged but no one was seriously injured in a Wednesday morning crash in central Topeka, police said.

The crash occurred around 8 a.m. Wednesday just west of S.W. Huntoon and Garfield.

Police at the scene said a white Chevrolet Spark was traveling east on Huntoon when it struck a legally parked blue Toyota Camry on the south side of the street.

Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

Eastbound traffic was allowed to proceed past the crash scene in the left lane.

S.W. Huntoon is a one-way street carrying traffic east at that location.

