A Topeka food truck and law enforcement work together to raise money

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement officers and community members stopped by Stumpy’s Smoked Cheese food truck on Wednesday to show support for the local Fraternal Order of Police.

Area agencies teamed up with Stumpy’s to raise some money for the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Fraternal Order of Police Foundation.

The team was at the Law Enforcement Center Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 6, to make Stumpy’s cheese-based meals for community members and officers alike.

Stumpy’s cheese can be found at many area shops and restaurants. The company is also opening a physical location on N Topeka Blvd. later this in October.

