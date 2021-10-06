Skylar Thompson honors late mother with new line during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson released a new clothing line Tuesday in honor of his late mother during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

All proceeds from the “Stronger Together” line, available here, will go to the K-State Johnson Cancer Research Center.

“I came up with this design to honor my mom and all of those who have battled this horrible disease. #StrongerTogether,” Thompson tweeted.

Thompson’s mother, Teresa Lynn Thompson, lost her battle to breast cancer when Skylar was six.

New designs are officially up on https://t.co/YnJ3MuOmU4 in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month - I came up with this design to honor my Mom and all of those who have battled this horrible disease. #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/Rwy85Z6ftw — Skylar Thompson (@skylarjthompson) October 6, 2021

