Skylar Thompson honors late mother with new line during Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson released a new clothing line Tuesday in honor of his late mother during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
All proceeds from the “Stronger Together” line, available here, will go to the K-State Johnson Cancer Research Center.
“I came up with this design to honor my mom and all of those who have battled this horrible disease. #StrongerTogether,” Thompson tweeted.
Thompson’s mother, Teresa Lynn Thompson, lost her battle to breast cancer when Skylar was six.
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.