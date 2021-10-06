Advertisement

Skylar Thompson honors late mother with new line during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson (7) runs for a gain during an NCAA college football...
Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson (7) runs for a gain during an NCAA college football game against Stanford in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson released a new clothing line Tuesday in honor of his late mother during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

All proceeds from the “Stronger Together” line, available here, will go to the K-State Johnson Cancer Research Center.

“I came up with this design to honor my mom and all of those who have battled this horrible disease. #StrongerTogether,” Thompson tweeted.

Thompson’s mother, Teresa Lynn Thompson, lost her battle to breast cancer when Skylar was six.

