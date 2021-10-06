Single-vehicle accident closes road south of Lawrence after driver life-flighted to nearby hospital
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Following a single-vehicle accident on Wednesday evening a driver was life-flighted to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says due to the accident, E 1600 Rd. between N 1000 and N 900 Rd. will be closed to all traffic until further notice.
The Sheriff’s Office said the male driver of the vehicle was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries via Lifeflight.
This is an ongoing investigation.
