Single-vehicle accident closes road south of Lawrence after driver life-flighted to nearby hospital

E 1600 Rd between N 1000 and N 900 Rd. has been closed after a single vehicle accident sent the driver to a nearby hospital via Lifeflight on Oct. 6, 2021.(Douglas Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Following a single-vehicle accident on Wednesday evening a driver was life-flighted to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says due to the accident, E 1600 Rd. between N 1000 and N 900 Rd. will be closed to all traffic until further notice.

The Sheriff’s Office said the male driver of the vehicle was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries via Lifeflight.

This is an ongoing investigation.

