Schools remind kids of safety as they walk for National Walk to School Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kids all over the country made sure to walk to school this morning for National Walk to School Day.

13 NEWS managed to catch up with students heading to Randolph Elementary. Principal Melissa Wells-Martin says Randolph has a lot of frequent walkers anyway, but having the specific day can help remind drivers and other community members to watch out for the kiddos on their way to school every day.

They also use the opportunity to remind students to stay safe on their walks, including observing crosswalks and knowing the safest paths to school.

“The key thing would be safety, and knowing that walking to school can be a fun and safe way to start your day.”

Wells-Martin says the walk is also a good way for kids to get some exercise before starting the school day.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.