Riley Co. agencies invite Manhattan residents for ‘night out’

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. responders invited area residents for a night out.

Riley Co. Police, Riley Co. EMS, and Manhattan Fire were joined this year by Riley Co. Fire, Riley Co. Emergency Management, and K-State police for Manhattan’s National Night Out.

Each agency showcased their emergency vehicles and equipment in City Park while visiting with people. The agencies involved say it’s a great way to strengthen their relationship with the community.

”The community comes out, sees local first responders, build a relationship with us and really just have a good time,” RCPD’s Aaron Wintermote said.

“It’s cool for all the kids to see these professionals in this capacity and get to see their friendly faces even if they’re involved in scary situations sometimes,” community member Adam Dieker said.

They also grilled up burgers for a free supper.

