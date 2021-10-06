Report: Chiefs’ Frank Clark pleads not guilty to felony charges

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark pleaded not guilty Monday in Los Angeles to two counts of possession of an assault weapon, ESPN reports.

Clark was arrested for separate incidents March and June of this year for suspicion of having a concealed firearm in a vehicle.

According to ESPN, the LA County district attorney says Clark is due back in court Jan. 17 for a preliminary hearing.

If convicted, Clark could face up to three years in prison.

Clark missed Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles with a hamstring injury.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.